Karmanos Cancer Institute completes $48M expansion

Detroit-based Barbara Ann Karmanos Cancer Institute completed its $48 million expansion at its Lawrence and Idell Weisberg Cancer Center in Farmington Hills, DBusiness reported Oct. 26.

The 50,000-square-foot expansion created space for new imaging equipment, an interventional radiology and a radiation oncology suite, an infusion center and a pharmacy, and expanded existing rooms.

Karmanos Cancer Institute, part of Grand Blanc, Mich.-based McLaren Health Care, now also provides ultrasound and X-rays, 3D mammography, bone density scanning, holistic treatments such as massage therapy and other services.