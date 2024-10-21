Intermountain opens new $17M cancer center in Montana

Elizabeth Gregerson -

Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Health has opened a new cancer center at the system's Holy Rosary Hospital in Miles City, Mont.

The $17 million facility is the only comprehensive cancer center within a 125-radius of Miles City and is home to the region’s only medical linear accelerator, according to an Oct. 18 news release. 

The center was built on Holy Rosary's campus and connects to the hospital. It offers radiation, medical and surgical oncology services. 

The project was supported by a $6 million grant from The Leona M. and Harry B. Helmsley Charitable Trust, as well as capital investments and community donations, the release said.

