HPV-related cancer treatment rate drops 27.9% for one group: 9 notes

While some cancer treatment rates continue to increase, rates for HPV-related cancers have dropped almost 28% for one age group since 2016, according to a FAIR Health report published Dec. 10.

Researchers at the nonprofit FAIR Health analyzed its database of more than 49 billion commercial healthcare claim records to study cancer trends for individuals ages 18 to 49 from between 2016 and 2023 for the report.



Here are nine notes from the report:

Overall cancer treatment rates steadily decreased between 2016 and 2020 but have continued to increase since 2020.



Between 2020 and 2023, cancer treatment rates increased 11.7% in patients ages 18-29, 7.5% in patients ages 40-49 and 7.2% in patients ages 30-39. These increases are greater than the 5.5% increase seen in patients ages 50-59 for the same time period.



For patients ages 40-49, cancer treatment rates increased 18.2% for colorectal cancer, 11.2% for cancers of the digestive system and 8% for HPV-related cancers between 2016 and 2023.



Among all cancer types, treatment rates for HPV-related cancers dropped the most significantly (27.9%) between 2016 and 2023 for patients ages 18-29.



The states with the highest cancer treatment rates were New York, Arizona, Washington, D.C., Florida and Pennsylvania. The states with the lowest cancer treatment rates were Wyoming, West Virginia, Alabama, Rhode Island and Alaska.



In 2022, the three cancer types associated with the highest average patient costs per year were breast ($91,862), respiratory and intrathoracic ($95,309) and digestive ($82,646). These cancers made up 44% percent of cancer patient costs, while representing 25.5% of cancer patients.



In 2022, the three types associated with the lowest average patient costs per year were male genital cancers ($25,651), thyroid and other endocrine gland cancers ($18,015), and melanoma and other skin cancers ($11,998). These cancers made up 12.4% percent of cancer patient costs, while representing 43.9% of cancer patients.



Cancer screening rates have been increasing since 2020 among all age groups, with the highest increase (36.9%) seen in patients ages 40-49.



Since 2016, HPV and Hepatitis B vaccination rates have decreased across all age groups, though a slight increase has been seen since 2021 among ages 30-49.





