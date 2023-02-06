How COVID-19 affected cancer screening

Ohio State University and Indiana University researchers took a closer look at delays in cancer screenings brought on by COVID-19, revealing that as high as 36 percent of certain screenings were delayed.

Researchers determined the disparities by recontacting participants from previous studies and were able to conduct a survey of 7,115, who were asked about their plans to have cancer screenings and if they delayed them during 2020.

Between 11 percent to 36 percent delayed screenings because of the pandemic. More than one-third delayed colonoscopies, 27 percent delayed a pap smear and nearly a quarter delayed a mammogram, according to the findings.

Researchers noted that demographics and socioeconomic factors also played a role in who was more likely to delay a screening — highlighting the inequities that exist.

Those who were planning screenings before having to delay them due to COVID-19 were found to be on average younger women with degrees who lived in rural areas.

"Our findings highlighted the urgency for health care providers to address the significant delays in cancer screenings in those most likely to delay," they wrote. "Strategies and resources are needed to help those with barriers to receiving guideline-appropriate cancer screening."