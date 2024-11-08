How AdventHealth used AI to identify 23% more patients with cancer risk

Altamonte Springs, Fla.-based AdventHealth has launched a pilot program designed to harness AI to assess a patient's risk of developing breast cancer.

The Genomics Risk Assessment for Cancer and Early Detection program collects a patient's personal and family medical history, then uses AI to "overlay" similar anonymous patient records, according to a Sept. 25 news release from AdventHealth.

The program is also integrated into the mammogram process to help radiologists analyze patient imaging and determine breast density.

If AI detects a patient may have an increased risk of breast cancer, the patient is offered additional opportunities to determine an accurate diagnosis.

"In the first two months of using the EMR-embedded AI software, we saw a 23% increase in patients identified as high risk. This means we were able to navigate them into evidence-based pathways, which can include additional imaging, genetic counseling and genetic testing, in an effort to detect cancer early," Wes Walker, MD, the health system's director of genomics and personalized health and associate chief medical information officer, told Becker's.

The GRACE program provides risk assessment for hereditary cancers, including breast, ovarian and colorectal cancer/Lynch syndrome, and is being used in mammography centers, primary care practices and gastrointestinal clinics. The first of its kind in Florida, the program launched Aug. 1 at AdventHealth's Winter Park and Waterford Lakes locations, the release said.