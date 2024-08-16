Honest conversations and cherishing the day: Leadership advice from oncology leaders

Leaders from two of the top five cancer centers, as ranked by U.S. News & World Report, shared with Becker's the best leadership advice they have received.

Peter Pisters, MD. President of the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center (Houston): To cultivate a personal board of directors as you chart your path toward leadership. These individuals who you consider as mentors, sponsors and colleagues will be able to have honest conversations with you, offer trusted guidance and help organize resources around you to help you close your gaps. I have an enormous depth of gratitude toward my personal board of directors who have played an integral role in my leadership journey.



Jonathan Watkins, President of City of Hope Cancer Center (Atlanta): I've had the benefit of some amazing mentors throughout my career and have received pieces of wisdom and advice from them all. The advice that resonates with me the most is to never become so consumed with work, titles and material things that you neglect your family — particularly your parents! You never know what tomorrow has in store, so cherish today with them.