Hawaii health system, cancer center launch oncology partnership

The University of Hawaii Cancer Center and The Queen's Health Systems, both based in Honolulu, have launched an integrative oncology partnership.

The organizations will develop an oncology clinic space within the UH Cancer Center in Kaka'ako, according to a Feb. 23 news release from the university.

Through the partnership, The Queen's Health Systems will offer medical-surgical oncology, and infusion services at the UH Cancer Center, alongside the Hawaii Cancer Consortium's clinical research center.