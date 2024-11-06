Global burden of cancer in 2050: 5 notes

By 2050, the number of worldwide cancer cases and deaths will rise to 35.3 million and 18.5 million, respectively, according to a Nov. 5 study published in JAMA Open Network.

Researchers from institutions across the globe analyzed Global Cancer Observatory data to measure the global burden of cancer by 2050. For their analysis, the researchers used data from 2022 for 36 cancers in 185 countries and territories.



Here a five notes from the findings:

Cancer cases are expected to rise by 77% and cancer deaths are expected to rise by 90% in 2050.



A country's human development index influenced the rate of increase for both cancer cases and death. The human development index is measured by a country's achievements in health, knowledge and standard of living.



Cancer cases will rise by 142% in countries with a low human development index, compared to 42% in countries with a very high human development index.



Cancer deaths will rise by 146% in countries with a low human development index, compared to 57% in countries with a very high human development index.



The disparity between men and women for cancer incidence and death will rise by up to 16% in 2050.



Read the full study here.