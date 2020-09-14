Genomic studies focusing on disparities in cancer care receive funding

The New York Genome Center has awarded grants for six projects that address the role of ethnicity in several major cancer types.

The center, based in New York City, gave out the grants through Polyethnic-1000, its research initiative that was launched in 2018 to mitigate cancer care inequities in underserved populations.

The new research projects awarded funding include a study examining how ethnic diversity affects the clinical outcomes of bladder cancer and one that will investigate the genetic and non-genetic factors that can improve understanding of colorectal cancer in Black patient populations.

The researchers undertaking these projects will work with academic health centers and community hospitals throughout the New York City region to recruit patients and conduct the studies.

