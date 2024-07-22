Gender divide in oncologist net worth at 17%: Survey

There is a gender divide in oncologist net worth, according to the "Physician Wealth & Debt Report" published July 19 by Medscape.

The report analyzed data from 7,000 physicians in more than 29 specialties whose survey responses were collected between Oct. 2 and Jan. 16. Three percent of survey respondents were oncologists.



For the survey, family net worth included assets and debts along with the physicians' personal income.



According to the report, 46% of female and 54% of male oncologists had a net worth of $1 million or more. Similarly, 11% of female and 18% of male oncologists reported having a net worth of more than $5 million.



The gender wealth gap for oncologists, based on survey responses, was 17% in favor of men.