Geisinger hospital opens comprehensive breast cancer center

Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center in Wilkes-Barre, Pa., opened a comprehensive breast cancer center Feb. 13. It marks the latest addition to the Frank M. and Dorothea Henry Cancer Center, the Danville, Pa.-based system said in a news release.

The new cancer center adds 4,400 square feet to the 92,150-square-foot Henry Cancer Center. The center will provide screening services, advanced imaging and surgical services. Later this year, additional construction will begin to expand radiation oncology services.

"The comprehensive breast center aligns with our goal to provide a differentiated, convenient and highly personalized experience for our patients," Ron Beer, chief administrative officer of Geisinger's northeast region, said in a statement. "Our patients will no longer have to travel to multiple locations for imaging, diagnostics and treatment. The breast center puts the patient in the middle of the care process and brings services to them — the way it should be."