Milwaukee-based Froedtert and the Medical College of Wisconsin are planning to offer proton therapy for cancer patients requiring radiation therapy, The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported May 16.

The systems are partnering with Legion Healthcare Partners, a Houston-based for-profit health group, to begin offering the therapy in 2024. Construction for the new proton therapy system is set to begin in early 2023 on the Froedtert Hospital campus in Wauwatosa, Wis.