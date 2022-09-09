Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center receives $78M gift

Seattle-based Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center received a $78 million gift, the largest single gift in its 47-year history, from Stuart and Molly Sloan.

The gift will support the center's precision oncology efforts, which integrate fundamental biology, technology, immunology, data science and clinical experience into strategies to prevent, detect and treat cancer, according to a Sept. 8 news release from the cancer center.

The gift will be used to: