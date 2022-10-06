Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center rebrands after merger

Seattle-based Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center revealed a new brand and logo Oct. 3 following its April merger.

On April 1, Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center and Seattle Cancer Care Alliance became Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center. The new brand and logo use colors and shapes that pay homage to the legacy organizations, according to a news release.

“Unifying Seattle Cancer Care Alliance and Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center will enable us to accelerate our shared mission of putting the world’s most devastating diseases behind us,” Thomas Lynch Jr., MD, Fred Hutchinson president and director said at a kickoff event, according to the release.