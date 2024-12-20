Fred Hutch Cancer Center leader to retire

Seattle-based Fred Hutch Cancer Center leader, John Thompson, MD, is retiring at year's end after serving at the organization for 40 years.

Dr. Thompson was co-director of the center's melanoma clinic and has led the Fred Hutch Phase 1 Clinical Trials program since 2008, according to a Dec. 19 news release from the center.

He was also a professor in the center's clinical research division and in the division of hematology and oncology at Seattle-based University of Washington School of Medicine.

After joining Fred Hutch in 1985, Dr. Thompson was among a group of investigators who focused on testing new immunotherapy treatments, laying the groundwork for treatments seen today, the release said.