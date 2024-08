Fox Chase Cancer Center in Philadelphia has promoted Richard Bleicher, MD, to chief of the center's new breast surgery division.

Dr. Bleicher will continue to serve as clinical director of Fox Chase's breast service line, a role he has held since June 2023, according to an Aug. 5 news release from Fox Chase.



Fox Chase's breast surgery division was created to increase access for breast cancer patients and focus the cancer center's work on clinical trials and research.