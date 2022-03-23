First Ukrainian pediatric cancer patients arrive at St. Jude 

Memphis,Tenn.-based St. Jude Children's Research Hospital became the first hospital in the U.S. to receive patients from Ukraine, the hospital said March 22.

A group of four Ukrainian pediatric cancer patient families came to the U.S. to continue long-term cancer treatment at St. Jude. Patients will receive trauma-informed psychosocial therapy, and the hospital is providing school curriculum for patients and their siblings.

"The work of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Ukraine reflects the hospital's ongoing commitment to ensure children with cancer have access to lifesaving care, no matter where they live," said James Downing, MD, St. Jude President and CEO. "Our promise to children with catastrophic diseases extends around the globe, and we are honored to play a part in helping these families move to safety to continue their children's treatment."

A March 22 statement from the State Department said St. Jude coordinated with the agency to bring the patients and some of their immediate family members from Poland.

"We recognize, however, that the children transported represent a small proportion of the thousands of patients whose cancer treatment has been interrupted and, who, even amid a pandemic and with compromised immune systems, were forced to flee their homes," the statement read. "That is why, together with our allies and partners, we will continue to support our Ukrainian partners as we seek to save lives and bring this needless war to a close."