FDA approves 1st gene therapy for synovial sarcoma

The FDA has approved the gene therapy Tecelra for treatment of synovial sarcoma.

Tecelra, developed by biopharmaceutical company Adaptimmune, is the first gene therapy treatment for adult patients with unresectable or metastatic synovial sarcoma to be approved by the FDA, according to an Aug. 2 news release from the agency.



Synovial sarcoma affects around 1,000 people in the U.S. every year and occurs most frequently with males in their 30s and younger.



Treatment for synovial sarcoma usually involves surgery or a combination of radiotherapy/chemotherapy and surgery for certain tumors or disease spread. Tecelra is administered in a single intravenous dose, the release said.