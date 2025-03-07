Drug doubles glioblastoma survival time in trial

Researchers from the University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio have developed a drug that more than doubled median survival time and progression-free time for patients with glioblastoma during a clinical trial.

Patients who received the drug Rhenium Obisbemeda, or 186RNL, also experienced no dose-limiting toxic effects, according to a March 7 news release from UT Health San Antonio.

Glioblastoma is the most common form of brain tumor, with more than 90% of patients experiencing recurrence. If standard treatment fails, the median survival time is about eight months, the release said.

"Glioblastoma has needed durable treatments that can directly target the tumor while sparing healthy tissue," Andrew Brenner, MD, PhD, professor and chair of neuro-oncology research with Mays Cancer Center at UT Health San Antonio, said in the release. "This trial provides hope, with a second phase under way and planned for completion by the end of this year."

The trial was led by UT Health San Antonio in collaboration with San Antonio-based Mays Cancer Center, UT Southwestern Medical Center of Dallas, Cleveland-based Case Western Reserve University and Houston-based University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, and was sponsored by Plus Therapeutics.