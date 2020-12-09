Detroit hospital introduces robotic surgery for bladder cancer patients

The robotic surgery team at DMC Sinai-Grace Hospital in Detroit treated its first bladder cancer patient with a procedure that creates a new bladder using parts from the patient's colon.

The minimally invasive procedure allows surgeons to cut away the cancerous bladder, remove it through the anus and use robotic instruments to construct a new bladder from a sigmoid, a portion of the colon.

"Our goal is to provide patients with a less invasive surgical option that involves less trauma and pain, minimal scarring, faster recovery and shorter hospital stays," said Shaheen Alanee, MD, urologic surgeon at DMC.

