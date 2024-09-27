Dana-Farber to lead pediatric cancer consortium: 5 notes

Elizabeth Gregerson -

Boston-based Dana-Farber Cancer Institute will lead 12 other health systems and academic institutions across the U.S. in a new cancer consortium aimed at addressing health equity and survival rates among pediatric populations.

Dana-Farber detailed the consortium — called IGNITE — in a Sept. 26 news release.

Here are five things to know:

  1. IGNITE is the first national, pediatric hematology-oncology health equity consortium in the U.S. Its goal is to "eradicate" health inequities for children with cancer or blood disorders. Children who come from lower-income households have lower cancer survival rates, even when enrolled in clinical trials at top academic institutions.

  2. The consortium will evaluate and develop community-based health equity interventions.

  3. "We're building the infrastructure necessary to address these inequities and change the landscape of pediatric cancer care for the better," Kira Bona, MD, pediatric oncologist at Dana-Farber/Boston Children's Cancer and Blood Disorder Center, said in the release. Dr. Bona is also a founding member of IGNITE.

  4. Dana-Farber is the consortium's lead site. The other institutions involved are:

    • Dissemination and Implementation Science Center at UC San Diego
    • Columbia University Irving Medical Center (New York City)
    • Cancer and Blood Disease Institute at Children's Hospital Los Angeles
    • Seattle Children's Hospital
    • University of Alabama at Birmingham
    • Cincinnati Children's Hospital 
    • Children's Hospital Colorado (Aurora)
    • Yale School of Medicine (New Haven, Conn.)
    • Lucile Packard Children's Hospital Stanford (Palo Alto, Calif.)
    • UCSF Benioff Children's Hospitals (Oakland and San Francisco)
    • University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center (Dallas)
    • Children's Hospital of Philadelphia

  5. IGNITE is planning to launch two studies later this year. One will address the unmet social needs of children with cancer. The other will test care interventions geared toward low-income families.

