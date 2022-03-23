Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Lifespan renew alliance

Boston-based Dana Farber Cancer Institute and Providence, R.I.-based Lifespan agreed to renew their strategic alliance, the systems said March 23.

The initial agreement was signed in 2017, with the two systems pledging to work to advance cancer research and treatment. Through the partnership, the organizations share patient information through their EHRs and use the same management platform for clinical trials.

"While most patients receive outstanding care right here in Rhode Island — a reflection of how our institute has recruited world-class oncologists and dramatically expanded its program of clinical trials — some patients with rare cancers benefit greatly from our ability to provide them seamless referrals and highly coordinated care with Dana-Farber," said Timothy Babineau, MD, president and CEO of Lifespan. "We are proud to have so much to offer to all of our patients and to extend this fruitful relationship with one of the leading cancer centers in the nation."