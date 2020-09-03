Dana-Farber Cancer Institute creates triple-negative breast cancer program

Boston-based Dana-Farber Cancer Institute has used a $5 million gift to establish the Benderson Family Program for Triple-Negative Breast Cancer.

The program focuses on advancing research into triple-negative breast cancer and enhancing the institute's capabilities for treating the disease. The gift, given by the Benderson Family of Sarasota, Fla., will also be used to expand a comprehensive triple-negative breast cancer research registry and to support capital projects at Dana-Farber.

Eric P. Winer, MD, chief of the breast oncology division in the Susan F. Smith Center for Women's Cancers at Dana-Farber, will serve as the program's director.

