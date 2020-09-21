Christus Trinity Mother Frances to build outpatient cancer center

Christus Trinity Mother Frances Health System plans to build an outpatient cancer treatment and research center in Tyler, Texas, the health system said Sept. 18.

The health system is building the center with its longtime partner Texas Oncology, an independent physician-led practice in Dallas.

The outpatient facility will be named the Northeast Texas Cancer and Research Institute. Construction will begin within four months, and the facility is slated to open in summer 2022.

Plans for the new outpatient facility come just months after the health system opened a 24-bed inpatient cancer center at Christus Mother Frances Hospital-Tyler this summer.

