Children's of Mississippi breaks ground on $5M cancer center expansion

Jackson-based Children's of Mississippi broke ground on its $5 million renovations to the Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders at the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson, the Clarion Ledger reported Nov. 3.

Renovations will begin in earnest next year, officials told Clarion Ledger. They will include remodeling the waiting area and expanding operating rooms.

"The renovations will triple the size of the center's infusion room and redesign it for more privacy for patients and will bring the number of exam rooms from the current eight to 14," Anderson Collier III, MD, a division chief at UMMC, said in the report.