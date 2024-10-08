Cedars-Sinai joins Asian American cancer initiative

Los Angeles-based Cedars-Sinai is participating in the National Cancer Institute's first long-term national study of cancer among Asian Americans. Led by the University of California San Francisco, the study aims to learn why Asian Americans experience higher rates of cancer compared to other groups.

The study plans to enroll 20,000 Asian Americans participants ages 30-75 who have never been diagnosed with cancer and follow them for decades. Cedar-Sinai, the largest center involved, is tasked with enrolling 4,680, according to an Oct. 7 news release from the health system.



Other institutions participating in the study are Sacramento, Calif.-based UC Davis, UC Irvine, Los Angeles-based UCLA, Honolulu-based University of Hawaii, Philadelphia-based Temple University and Philadelphia-based Jefferson University, according to a May 21 news release from UCSF.