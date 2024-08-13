Biden commits $150M to cancer research

The Biden administration will dole out up to $150 million in research funding awards as part of its Cancer Moonshot initiative.

The Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health (ARPA-H) awards will support research teams across the country toward the development of surgical technologies, imaging systems and tools for removing tumors, the White House wrote in an Aug. 13 news release.



Here are the organizations receiving funding:

Cision Vision (Mountain View, Calif.): $22.3 million





Dartmouth College (Hanover, N.H.): $31.3 million





Johns Hopkins University (Baltimore): $20.9 million





Rice University (Houston): $18 million





Tulane University (New Orleans): $22.9 million





University of California San Francisco: $15.1 million





University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign: $32.6 million





University of Washington (Seattle): $21.1 million





"ARPA-H's total investment is not expected to exceed $150M," the agency said in an Aug. 13 news release. The actual awarded amount will be based on each organization meeting "contractual milestones."



View the full release here.





