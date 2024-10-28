BCBS Texas drops MD Anderson from Medicare Advantage, Medicaid networks 

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas is terminating its Medicare Advantage and managed Medicaid contracts with MD Anderson Cancer Center, effective Nov. 1.

"While MD Anderson welcomes the opportunity to remain in-network for these plans, our goal is to ensure continuity of care for those in active treatments," a spokesperson for the Houston-based hospital told Becker's. "The institution is in touch with affected patients and is working with Blue Cross Blue Shield on coordination of care for these patients."

It is unclear how many individuals are impacted by the contract termination. BCBS Texas has more than 9,200 members with a Medicare Advantage HMO plan in the state, according to CMS. BCBS Texas administers Medicaid in the state's Travis and Central regions, which include Austin and Waco.

Medicare Advantage plans from the University of Texas System and the Texas A&M University System are not affected.

BCBS Texas told the Houston Chronicle the contract termination was "difficult but necessary," and some members may still be able to continue receiving in-network services at MD Anderson.

BCBS Texas is owned by Chicago-based Health Care Service Corporation, which also operates BCBS plans in Illinois, New Mexico, Oklahoma and Montana.