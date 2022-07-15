Auburn Community Hospital to build $14M radiation treatment center

Auburn (N.Y.) Community Hospital was approved by the state to build a $14 million radiation treatment center, syracuse.com reported July 14.

The center will be operated by Syracuse, N.Y.-based Upstate University Hospital staff, expanding on a partnership between the two hospitals. The center is expected to serve 170 patients by the end of the first year and 210 by the end of the third.

The state's approval of the center is contingent upon the hospital starting construction by Jan. 1, 2023, and completing it by April 1, 2024.