At-home messaging reduced ED visits by 6% for cancer patients: 3 study notes

Electronic patient-reported outcomes improved clinical outcomes, the patient experience and service utilization among cancer patients, according to a study published Feb. 7 in Nature Medicine.

Here are three notes from the study:

Researchers from 52 community oncology practices across 26 states conducted the trial to analyze how symptom monitoring with electronic PROs affected clinical outcomes for cancer patients compared to usual care, according to a Feb. 7 news release from Chapel Hill, N.C.-based University of North Carolina Lineberger Comprehensive Cancer Center.



Nearly 1,200 patients were enrolled in the study, with a median age of 63. About 17% had never used the internet and 26% were treated at rural locations.



The 593 patients in the electronic PROs' arm of the trial completed weekly symptom surveys at home through a web-based program or an automated telephone system.



PROs were associated with a 6.1% reduction in emergency department visits and a 16% longer time before a first emergency department visit.



The PRO group also experienced a significant delay in physician function deterioration, 12.5 months compared to 8.5 months in the usual care group, a 31% delay of symptoms and a 28% improvement in health-related quality of life.



Of the patients in the PRO group, 77% said the surveys improved discussions with their care team, 84% said they felt more in control of their care and 91% said they would recommend it to other patients.



"These findings demonstrate that symptom monitoring with PRO meaningfully improves clinical outcomes, the patient experience and utilization of services, and should be included as a standard part of quality cancer clinical care," authors of the study wrote.

