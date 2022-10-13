Association of Community Cancer Centers honors 5 systems as cancer care innovators 

The Association of Community Cancer Centers named five winning programs for the 12th annual ACCC Innovator Awards Oct. 13.
The five winners are awarded based on the potential of their programs to make a "real world impact" in areas such as remote patient monitoring, addressing social determinants of health and more.
The winning programs are:
- Deploying Technology Across an Interdisciplinary Team to Improve Oral Oncolytic Compliance — Baptist Health's Miami Cancer Institute
- A Model for Embedding Primary Care in Oncology — ChristianaCare Health System, Helen F. Graham Cancer Center & Research Institute (Newark, Del.)
- Chemotherapy Care Companion: A Remote Patient Monitoring Program — Ochsner Health, Ochsner Cancer Institute (New Orleans)
- Expediting Cancer Treatment Through a Rapid Access APP-Led Diagnostic Clinic — Arthur G. James Cancer Hospital and Richard J. Solove Research Institute (Columbus, Ohio)
- Addressing Social Determinants of Health Through a Medical-Legal Partnership — Virginia Commonwealth University Health System, VCU Massey Cancer Center (Richmond, Va.)