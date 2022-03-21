8 recent cancer study findings 

Here are eight recent cancer study findings published by Becker's Hospital Review since Feb. 16:

1. Yale Cancer Center researchers discovered "novel oncogenic gene fusions" in lung and pancreatic cancer, as well as sarcoma, the center said March 15.

2. Yale Cancer Center researchers discovered a method to "supercharge" cancer-fighting T-cells, which may improve and expand treatment types for new cancers.

3. Surgery alone might be sufficient to cure the lowest-risk thyroid cancers, a study published March 10 in The New England Journal of Medicine suggested.

4. A study examining differences between men and women receiving immune or targeted cancer therapies found that women faced more adverse events than men, just as they face more adverse events with chemotherapy, according to the Journal of Clinical Oncology.

5. Yale researchers discovered that the epigenetic regulator gene cat eye syndrome chromosome region candidate 2, or CECR2, is responsible for driving breast cancer metastasis.

6. The financial relief of medical crowdfunding is often accompanied by feelings of shame in asking for help, a study published in the Journal of Cancer Survivorship suggests.

7. About 1 in 7 breast cancer cases are overdiagnosed, a study published March 1 in the Annals of Internal Medicine found.

8. Delayed screenings as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic have led to later-stage cancer diagnoses, a small study published Feb. 15 in JAMA Network Open suggests.