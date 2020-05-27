79% of cancer patients report care delays, survey shows

Most U.S. cancer patients receiving treatment have reported a delay of their care during the COVID-19 pandemic, a new survey shows.

Conducted by the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network from April 30 through May 14, the survey polled 1,228 cancer patients and survivors.

Most of the patients (79 percent) in active treatment for their cancer reported a delay of their care, including 17 percent of patients who reported delays of their cancer therapy, such as chemotherapy, radiation or hormone therapy.

Fifty-seven percent of the respondents reporting delays in care also report that in-person provider visits are the most affected cancer care service, followed by imaging to monitor their cancer growth (25 percent).

Fifteen percent of respondents reported that inpatient surgical procedures had been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

