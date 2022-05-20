7 oncologists on the move

Seven oncologists joined new practices or received new appointments in the last few weeks.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. If you would like to add an oncologist move to this list, please email cgleeson@beckershealthcare.com.

1. The Smilow Cancer Hospital Care Center at Trumbull, Conn., named Julie Kang, MD, PhD, and Timothy Robinson, MD, PhD, assistant professors in the department of therapeutic radiology, it said May 13.

2. The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center named Tong Joo Gan, MD, as division head of anesthesiology, critical care and pain medicine, it said May 11.

3. Chukwuemeka Obiora, MD, joined Cancer Treatment Centers of America in Atlanta, a part of City of Hope, as a surgical oncologist, it said in a May 11 email to Becker's.

4. Astoria, Ore.-based Columbia Memorial Hospital named Durinda Haukap, MS, RD, director of the CMH-OHSU Knight Cancer Collaborative, it said in a May 4 email to Becker's.

5. The Karmanos Cancer Institute at McLaren in Flint, Mich., welcomed gynecologic oncologist Benjamin Mize, MD, myfenton.com reported May 3.

6. Fort Myers, Fla.-based Lee Health named Mark Roh, MD, chief physician executive of oncology services, it said April 21.