7 cancer trends to know

More than 1.9 million people are estimated to develop new cancer cases and more than 609,000 are estimated to die of cancer in 2023, according to estimates compiled by the American Cancer Society.
The report collected data from the American Cancer Society, the North American Association of Central Cancer Registries, the CDC and the National Cancer Institute.
Here are seven stats to know about cancer in 2023:
- Breast cancer, prostate and lung and bronchus cancers are estimated to have the highest new cases in 2023 for both sexes.
- Lung and bronchus cancers are estimated to have the highest death rates, more than double the next most estimated cancer, colorectum (127,070 and 52,550, respectively).
- California (59,830), Florida (47,410) and Texas (44,140) are estimated to have the most cancer-related deaths while the District of Columbia (990), Wyoming (1,020) and Alaska (1,150) are expected to have the fewest.
- Between 2015 and 2019, female breast cancer and prostate cancer had the highest incident rates, but between 2016 and 2020, lung and bronchus and female breast cancer had the highest death rates.
- From 2015 to 2019, Maryland, Iowa, Kentucky and West Virginia had the highest incident rates of all cancers.
- Between 2016 and 2020, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Tennessee, Kentucky and West Virginia had the highest death rates for all cancers.
- From 1930 to 2020, all cancers had some level of decline except lung and bronchus and pancreas cancer. Lung and bronchus spiked around the 2000s before declining while pancreas cancer continues to steadily climb.