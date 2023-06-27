5 systems join $50M poverty and cancer program

The Biden administration launched the $50 million Persistent Poverty Initiative, which is designed to alleviate the effects of poverty on cancer outcomes.
The initiative is the first major program to address structural and institutional factors of persistent poverty in the context of cancer, according to a June 26 National Institutes of Health news release. The money was awarded to five centers that will conduct research, foster cancer prevention research and promote community-based programs.
The funds were awarded to:
- University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center (Houston)
- University of Alabama at Birmingham
- Stanford (Calif.) University
- Weill Cornell Medicine and Columbia University (New York City)
- Huntsman Cancer Institute at the University of Utah (Salt Lake City)