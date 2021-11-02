5 recent cancer care partnerships

Here are five cancer-related partnerships formed since Oct. 18.

Editor's note: This is not an exhaustive list. If you would like to add to this list, please email ecarbajal@beckershealthcare.com.

1. A partnership between Baton Rouge, La.-based Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center and OneOncology — a national platform for independent oncology practices — will expand Mary Bird Perkins patients' access to resources, including new clinical trials, according to a Nov. 2 news release.

2. Casa Grande, Ariz.-based Pinal Cancer & Surgery Center joined the American Oncology Network Nov. 1.

3. New York City-based Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center announced Nov. 1 that it will deploy VisitPay, a platform to improve patients' financial experience and boost collections.

4. The National Cancer Institute will work with Caris Life Sciences' Precision Oncology Alliance to advance precision medicine research initiatives, according to an Oct. 29 announcement. The alliance now includes 55 members working with the molecular science company to establish evidence-based standards for cancer profiling and molecular testing in oncology.

5. Medical oncology care provided at Watertown, N.Y.-based Samaritan Medical Center will now be overseen by specialists from Buffalo, N.Y.-based Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center after an affiliation launched Oct. 18.