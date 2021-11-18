5 oncologists on the move

These five oncologists joined new practices or received new appointments over the last few weeks.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. If you would like to add an oncologist move to this list, please email gmasson@beckershealthcare.com.

1. Barbara Buttin, MD, a gynecological oncologist, joined CTCA Chicago in September, a spokesperson told Becker's.

2. Medical oncologist Dennis Citrin, MD, PhD, rejoined CTCA Chicago on Oct. 1, a spokesperson told Becker's.

3. Kumar Gaurav, MD, board-certified in internal medicine, pulmonary medicine, and critical care medicine, joined CTCA in October, a spokesperson told Becker's.

4. Chapel Hill, N.C.-based UNC Lineberger Comprehensive Cancer Center appointed Wendy Brewster, MD, PhD, to be its associate director of diversity, equity and inclusion. Dr. Brewster is also the obstetrics and gynecology professor at the UNC School of Medicine and director of the UNC Center for Women's Health Research.

5. CTCA Phoenix has tapped Jeffrey Schriber, MD, to be chief of hematologic malignancies, specializing in hematologic oncology and hematology, a spokesperson told Becker's.