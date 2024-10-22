4 health systems opening proton therapy centers

There are only 45 cancer centers in the U.S. that offer proton beam therapy, according to data from the National Association for Proton Therapy.
Proton beam therapy delivers a high dose of radiation directly to a tumor. It is effective in treating tumors close to critical organs and for children with cancer, according to the organization's website.
Here are four health systems opening proton therapy centers:
- Hartford HealthCare and Yale New Haven Health, both based in Connecticut, are breaking ground on the Connecticut Proton Therapy Center in Wallingford on Oct. 24. The new center received state approval in 2022.
- Charlotte, N.C.-based Atrium Health began treating patients at the system's new Levine Cancer Proton & Advanced Radiation Center on Oct. 14.
- Coral Gables, Fla.-based Baptist Health South Florida in September held a "topping off" ceremony to mark a milestone in the construction of a new proton therapy center at the Eugene M. and Christine E. Lynn Cancer Institute at Boca Raton Regional Hospital.
- Clearwater, Fla.-based BayCare broke ground on the construction of a proton therapy center at the BayCare Cancer Institute at St. Joseph's Hospital.