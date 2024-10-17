$17M grant boosts U of Oklahoma Native American cancer outcomes initiative: 4 things to know

Elizabeth Gregerson -

Norman-based University of Oklahoma has received a $17.2 million grant from the National Institutes of Health to improve cancer outcomes in Native American tribal nations and communities. 

The university will use the five-year grant to help address the cancer death rate among American Indian and Alaska Native populations in Oklahoma, which is 73% higher than that of the general U.S. population, according to an Oct. 16 news release. 

Here are four things to know about the award:

  1. The grant program initiative is called Improving Cancer Outcomes in Native American Communities.

  2. The Native American Center for Cancer Health Equity at OU Health's Oklahoma City-based Stephenson Cancer Center will lead the program.

  3. The program will focus on three priorities identified by Oklahoma tribal communities: cancer prevention, screening and care coordination.

  4. The university will establish best practices in collaboration with 16 tribal communities and a Tribal Advisory Council, the release said. 

