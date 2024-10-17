$17M grant boosts U of Oklahoma Native American cancer outcomes initiative: 4 things to know

Norman-based University of Oklahoma has received a $17.2 million grant from the National Institutes of Health to improve cancer outcomes in Native American tribal nations and communities.

The university will use the five-year grant to help address the cancer death rate among American Indian and Alaska Native populations in Oklahoma, which is 73% higher than that of the general U.S. population, according to an Oct. 16 news release.



Here are four things to know about the award: