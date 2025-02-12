13 Karmanos clinics join cancer drug repository

Thirteen cancer clinics of the Detroit-based Barbara Ann Karmanos Cancer Institute have joined YesRx's cancer drug repository program, expanding patient access to free cancer medications across Michigan.

Through the YesRx program, clinics will accept donations of unused and unopened cancer mediations that can then be given to patients in need, according to a Feb. 11 news release from McLaren Health Care, of which the Karmanos Cancer Institute is a member.

The participating Karmanos and MacLaren Health Care pharmacies in Michigan are Karmanos Cancer Center (Detroit), Weisberg Cancer Center (Farmington Hills), Karmanos Cancer Institute—Roseville, and the Karmanos Cancer Institute locations at McLaren Bay Region (Bay City), McLaren Clarkston, McLaren Central Michigan (Mount Pleasant), McLaren Flint, McLaren Greater Lansing, McLaren Lapeer, McLaren Macomb (Mount Clemens), McLaren Northern Michigan (Petoskey), McLaren Oakland (Pontiac) and McLaren Thumb Region (Bad Axe).

"Since August 2023, the YesRx Network has prevented over $17 million in cancer medication from being thrown away," the release said.