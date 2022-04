Kentucky has the highest cancer death rate per 100,000 in the U.S., according to a new analysis from the Kaiser Family Foundation.

Here are the 10 states with the highest cancer death rates per 100,000 people:

1. Kentucky – 177.3

2. West Virginia – 177

3. Mississippi – 176

4. Oklahoma – 171.1

5. Tennessee – 164.4

6. Arkansas – 163.8

7. Indiana – 162.7

8. Alabama – 161.6

9. Maine – 161.5

10. Louisiana – 159.9