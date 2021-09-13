10 recent cancer study findings

Recent oncology studies have focused on the severity of COVID-19 illness among pediatric cancer patients, outcomes among cancer patients diagnosed after the pandemic lockdown and more.

Here are 10 oncology-related studies Becker's has covered since Aug. 3, starting with the most recent.

1. Patients in France who were newly diagnosed with metastatic colorectal cancer after the country's first COVID-19 lockdown in spring 2020 had a higher tumor burden compared to those who were diagnosed before the lockdown, according to research published Sept. 8 in JAMA Network Open.

2. A genomic analysis of lung cancer in people with no history of smoking found a majority of tumors arising from the accumulation of mutations caused by natural body processes, according to findings published Sept. 6 in Nature Genetics.

3. Diagnoses for eight common types of cancer fell significantly during the first year of the pandemic, according to a study published Aug. 31 in JAMA Network Open.

4. Globally, about 1 in 5 pediatric cancer patients who contracted COVID-19 had a severe or critical infection, according to a study published Aug. 26 in The Lancet Oncology.

5. Adults younger than 50 who consume higher amounts of vitamin D may lower their risk for colorectal cancer, according to research recently published in Gastroenterology.

6. Commercial insurers pay more for surgeries at National Cancer Institute-designated centers compared to community hospitals without differences in care utilization, according to findings recently published in JAMA Network Open.

7. Between 2013-18, marijuana use among cancer patients peaked at 9 percent, compared to 14 percent among the general public, according to research findings published Aug. 13 in Cancer.

8. Checkpoint blockade immunotherapy may benefit patients with microsatellite stable colorectal cancer whose disease has not spread to the liver, according to research published Aug. 9 in JAMA Network Open.

9. Of 16,732 patients with metastatic prostate cancer who died after being diagnosed between 2000 and 2016, nearly 17 percent died from other causes, according to a study published Aug. 5 in JAMA Network Open.

10. Many U.S. cancer centers don't offer chemical dependency services for patients with substance use disorders, according to research published in the Journal of the National Comprehensive Cancer Network's July issue.