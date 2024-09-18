1 factor that could be driving up younger cancer cases

Cancer cases in adults under 50 have been rising in recent years, and alcohol consumption may be one factor contributing to the rise, The New York Times reported Sept. 18.

About 40% of all cancer cases are associated with modifiable risk factors, such as alcohol consumption, tobacco use, healthy diet and weight, and exposure to pollutants. When it comes to alcohol, less than half of people know that alcohol increases risk for cancer, Jane Figueiredo, an epidemiologist at the Samuel Oschin Comprehensive Cancer Institute at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, told the Times.

The American Association of Cancer Research and other groups are advocating for cancer-specific warning labels to be added to alcoholic beverages to increase public awareness. Here are five ways alcohol affects cancer cases and deaths: