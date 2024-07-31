Vanderbilt relaunches nurse extern program

Nashville, Tenn.-based Vanderbilt University Medical Center is relaunching an eight-week paid summer externship program for qualified prelicensure nursing students.

The Vanderbilt Nurse Externship program is open to students who've completed at least two clinical rotations and are within a year of graduating from an associate, bachelor's or prelicensure master's nursing program, according to a July 31 news release.

This summer, 70 students will participate in externships at Vanderbilt University Hospital and Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt.

The program will provide students with hands-on clinical experience under the supervision of nurse preceptors, helping them build confidence and clinical competency before entering the workforce.



After the externship, participants will be eligible to fill available roles at VUMC. The program also serves as a pathway to the system's nurse residency program, which supports their transition to professional practice.