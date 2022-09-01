Vanderbilt launches program for diverse nurse leaders

Vanderbilt University School of Nursing is aiming to improve diversity among nurse leaders through a new fellows program, the Nashville, Tenn.-based organization said Sep. 1.

The program, called the Academy for Diverse Emerging Nurse Leaders, is designed for nurses who've been in academic or healthcare leadership roles for less than three years and come from groups historically underrepresented in nursing.

Vanderbilt is currently accepting applications for the inaugural class of fellows who will participate in the program from Nov. 14-18. Fellows will also participate in virtual sessions, receive ongoing mentorship and develop leadership projects after the in-person program.

"What makes this fellows program different from other professional development opportunities is that it incorporates and builds on the lived experiences of diverse faculty and healthcare leaders who have navigated a similar leadership path," Rolanda Johnson, PhD, MSN, RN, associate dean for diversity, equity and inclusion at Vanderbilt's school of nursing, said in a news release."It explores the challenges of being a leader from an underrepresented group as well as the challenges of supporting and expanding diversity in nursing leadership."

