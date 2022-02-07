Travel nurse allegedly sets colleague on fire at New Jersey hospital

A male travel nurse allegedly set a female colleague on fire at Hackensack (N.J.) University Medical Center, a hospital spokesperson told Becker's Hospital Review.

The alleged incident occurred the morning of Feb. 7 in a break room. There were no witnesses, and police do not know the motive for the alleged attack at this time, Hackensack Meridian said.



The female employee of Hackensack Meridian was taken to another hospital for treatment of third-degree burns. The male suspect, who had been working on a contract basis at the medical center since November 2021, fled the hospital in a car, the health system said.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with her and her family," Hackensack Meridian said in a statement. "Hackensack Meridian Health strongly condemns any act of violence."

Hackensack Meridian said it is fully complying with police as the investigation is ongoing.

The travel nurse who allegedly carried out the attack had undergone a full screening before starting at Hackensack University Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian said.

Neither the victim nor suspect of the alleged attack have been identified.