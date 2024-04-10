The state of nurse pay, work-life balance

Pay has increased for some nurses, and the same can be said for the number of nurses seeking a higher degree or additional certification — but workplace violence also is on the rise, a Nurse.org report found.
The "2024 Nurse Salary and Work-Life Report" surveyed 3,662 nurses between Sept. 13 and Oct. 13.
Here are eight key findings:
- The registered nurse median salary increased 2.6%, but the median APRN salary dropped 4.4%.
- The median salary was $80,000 for registered nurses, $58,000 for licensed practical nurses and $117,000 for advanced practice registered nurses.
- Among nurses across all licensures, 37% said they planned to pursue a higher degree and 40% of nurses who earned certifications said it resulted in a salary increase.
- The gender pay gap narrowed slightly; it stands at $6,000 between male and female registered nurses, compared to a $14,000 gap in 2022.
- Nurses ages 18-34 are more likely to report experiencing burnout, ethical dilemmas and moral injury and compassion fatigue.
- About 17% of nurses said their work has negatively affected their mental health.
- About 22% of nurses said their organization experiences weekly or monthly instances of workplace violence.
- Sixty-four percent of nurses said they had experienced verbal abuse from a patient or patient's family, 23% said they experienced physical assault of abuse from patients or patient families and 31% said they had experienced verbal abuse from a colleague.