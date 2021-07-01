The exodus of nurses: 5 telling trends from Louisiana hospitals

As the pandemic intensity has waned, hospitals across the nation are reporting an exodus of nurses, reports the Baton Rouge Business Report.

Leaders from Louisiana further fleshed out this issue, discussing what they are seeing at their organization and adding context to why and who.

Five things to know:

1. Nurses are leaving Baton Rouge-based Woman's Hospital at a high rate because of the pandemic, said Cheri Johnson, RN, senior vice president of patient care and chief nursing officer at the hospital. "The pandemic strained everyone, but it acutely affected nurses," Ms. Johnson said. "They stepped up in caring for patients with COVID while also dealing with everything else. It's taken a toll." Ms. Johnson has also observed fatigue among nurse leaders, something that worries her, according to the Business Report.

2. Nurses are instead opting for careers such as travel nursing, non-traditional nursing roles at insurance companies and outpatient centers, and even early retirement, Ms. Johnson told the Business Report.

3. Baton Rouge General Medical Center reports nurses retiring, taking a year off or pursuing careers in other industries, said Monica Nijoka, RN, chief nursing officer, noting that many of the nurses leaving are younger and less committed.

4. The exodus may be related to mental health, said Ecoee Rooney, DNP, president of the Louisiana State Nursing Association. The pandemic exacerbated the challenging aspects of nursing, and hospitals need to provide mental health support, Dr. Rooney told the Business Report.

5. Dr. Rooney said the best strategy for retaining nurses is fostering better work environments.