Tennessee nurse has license suspended for alleged misconduct after board calls for 'emergency action'

A Tennessee nurse had her license suspended due to alleged misconduct involving patients, reports CBS affiliate WREG-TV.

Kelly McCallum worked at Dyersburg, Tenn.-based Convenient Care Clinic, according to the Tennessee Board of Nursing. Ms. McCallum allegedly left blank, pre-signed prescription forms at the clinic and told staff to treat and prescribe controlled substances to patients, according to the board. The state said this happened six times in November 2020. Ms. McCallum would then return to the clinic, fill in patient charts as though she had seen the patients and submit the appointments to billing under her own name, according to the nursing board.

In January 2021, a collaborating physician quit, claiming in a letter that Ms. McCallum "did not make the recommended changes to her controlled substance prescribing."

Ms. McCallum has also been accused of being impaired while working and pounding the walls until her knuckles bled, reports WREG-TV. She allegedly ripped a clinic door off its hinges and brought sex toys to the clinic. Ms. McCallum also allegedly told staff she was having a sexual relationship with a patient and instructed staff to withdraw $8,000 from the clinic's account so she could buy the patient a car.

The Tennessee Board of Nursing said the alleged misconduct was "so severe that it imperatively requires emergency action in order to protect the public health, safety and welfare." They ordered Ms. McCallum to stop practicing pending official proceedings.

Becker's has reached out to Convenient Care Clinic and will update this article as new information becomes available.